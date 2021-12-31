Horoscope 2022 | The year ahead

Aries 2022
Benefit from social connections this year. Disciplined team efforts can accomplish miracles. Tap surprising income sources. Winter exploration and discovery inspire a shift in spring travel or educational destinations. Write a masterpiece this summer, before rising autumn tides float family finances. Friends add spice and joy.
Taurus 2022
Explore exciting professional opportunities this year. Consistent efforts grow your career. Personal epiphanies spark spontaneously. Shared accounts land a windfall this winter, supporting adaptation around financial changes next spring. Summer income gets a boost, before new autumn partnership, creative collaboration and romance. Enjoy rising status and influence.
Gemini 2022
Investigate, explore and make bold discoveries this year. Educational opportunities bear fruit with consistent discipline. Envision your dream career. A romantic relationship blossoms this winter, before resolution of a springtime partnership challenge. A summer spotlight illuminates you, energizing your health, work and fitness next autumn. Discover mind-expanding views.
Cancer 2022
Prosper with your partner this year. Interweave talents and energies for shared financial gain. Your work, health and physical performance get supercharged this winter, before slowing around a springtime challenge. Summer epiphanies and inspiration inspire an autumn of fun and romance. Build and strengthen family foundations.
Leo 2022
Expand creative collaboration this year. Love, partnership and romance flower with consistent nurturing. Expect professional surprises. Romance and family fun enchant this winter, before a challenge requires springtime adaptation. Social and community breakthroughs next summer lead to a delightful domestic autumn phase. Together, you’re invincible.
Virgo 2022
Fortune blesses your work, fitness and health this year. Disciplined practices generate satisfying physical results. Discover unexpected wisdom. A delightfully domestic winter inspires changes at home next spring. Professional breakthroughs next summer lead to an autumn of flowering creative communications. Prioritize your heart, health and vitality.
Libra 2022
Grow through love, creativity and passion this year. Romance thrives on consistent, steady practices and shared contribution. Resources appear when least expected. Winter communication breakthroughs support you around changing or challenging news next spring. Summer adventures and exploration motivates a lucrative autumn. Let your heart lead.
Scorpio 2022
Expand family connection this year. Disciplined efforts generate satisfying domestic results. Communication wins long-term rewards. A winter income surge can help with springtime shortfalls. Shared ventures catch a lucrative wave next summer, before you find yourself in an autumn spotlight. Fill your home with love.
Sagittarius 2022
Creative communication and expression flower this year. Practice your craft with steady discipline. Invest for long-term gain. Personal breakthroughs this winter support you around a springtime challenge. Summer romance and partnership flower, before autumn dreams, plans and visions get real. Share, network and deepen connections.
Capricorn 2022:
This year could get especially lucrative. Income grows with steady, disciplined action. Romance sparks unexpectedly. Winter epiphanies and inspiration help you navigate a springtime transition. Your physical performance gets an energy boost this summer, before teamwork wins an autumn prize. Grow and reap a satisfying harvest.
Aquarius 2022:
Benefits flow through personal growth and development this year. Practice keeping your word. A team victory lights up the winter, before community changes affect your springtime roster. Fall in love again this summer, before exciting autumn professional opportunities engage. Follow your own drum.
Pisces 2022:
Peaceful, private introspection provides valuable insight this year. Realize long-term dreams with steady organization and action. Professional breakthrough and triumph this winter lead to a career transition next spring. A delightful domestic summer inspires autumn education, adventures and exploration. Realize dreams with planning and coordination.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black’s legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations, visit nancyblack.com.