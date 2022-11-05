Tomorrow’s Birthday(11/06/22): Expand physical capacities and strength this year. Faithful care for home and garden produce delicious results. Personal discoveries illuminate the autumn, before a winter partnership twist requires unraveling. Fresh energy recharges your work next spring, supporting summer resolution of personal challenges. Practice makes perfect.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Tomorrow is a 9. Push to advance a personal cause. Others give you a boost. Confess worries with someone trusted. Clarify communications. Reinforce the basic elements. Strengthen foundations.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Tomorrow is a 6. Private settings encourage thoughtful planning and reflection. Organize and coordinate. Put away what's done. Prepare for what's ahead. Avoid noise. Rest and recharge batteries.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Tomorrow is an 8. Have fun with friends. Don’t worry about the future. Savor the present moment and company as much as possible. Everything seems easier together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Tomorrow is a 7. Take action for urgent professional priorities. Resolve misunderstandings or mistakes as soon as possible, to avoid them growing. Stay cool despite potential chaos.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Tomorrow is an 8. Choose nearby excursions over long-distance ones when possible. Study routes and itineraries in advance. Check reservations. Pad the schedule to allow for delays.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Tomorrow is a 7. Monitor finances to maintain positive balances with shared accounts. Misunderstandings and errors spark easily. Slow down to save time later. Patiently advance. Work together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Tomorrow is a 7. Compromise and coordinate. Reinforce the basics. Disciplined efforts get results. Contribute for shared gain. Collaboration requires patience and persistence. Together, navigate a challenge.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Tomorrow is a 6. Energize to clean up a mess. Power out your chores and get two birds with one stone. Strengthen your heart with practice and exercise.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Tomorrow is a 7. Distractions and deviations could disrupt romantic plans. Action gets results. Simplify and stick to basics. Avoid controversy, upset or jealousies. Enjoy simple fun.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Tomorrow is a 7. Clean and resolve domestic messes. You can see what’s not working. Make repairs. Listen to family for another perspective. Clarify misunderstandings. Restore harmony where missing.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Tomorrow is a 7. Patiently sift and hunt for solutions to a creative problem. Sort and experiment. Use your charm to avoid arguments. Edit and revise. Add illustrations.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Tomorrow is an 8. Complications could arise with funding. Keep your side of a bargain. Stay in communication with a challenge. Adjust and adapt. You’ve got this.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like Tomorrow's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone