Tomorrow’s Birthday. (12/29/22). Deepen connections with your roots and shoots this year. Your disciplined work attracts money and acclaim. Redirecting winter passion projects inspires springtime domestic beautification. Support your team with summer challenges, before your professional status and influence rise next autumn. Recharge in your secret garden.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Review professional data closely, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Misunderstandings could cause delays. Guard against communication breakdowns. Backup hard drives and archives.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 5 — Make educational plans and itineraries, with Mercury retrograde. Expect travel delays. Communicate carefully. Keep confidences and secrets. Trust your intuition. Make your deadlines.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Consider financial strategies with your partner to secure what you’ve gained. Review statements and accounts for errors over the next three weeks, with Mercury retrograde.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Support each other. Resolve misunderstandings with your partner, with Mercury retrograde. There’s almost too much information. Accept encouragement. Adapt around barriers. Regroup and go again.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Keep equipment repaired. Delays, misunderstandings or mistakes could frustrate your work and health over three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Slow down to finish faster.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Phone home. Romantic overtures could backfire, with Mercury retrograde. Clarify misunderstandings right away. Find your sense of humor and reconnect. Share love and compassion.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Review papers, photos and possessions. Clean, sort and organize at home over, with Mercury retrograde. Maintain equipment and backup files. Revise and repair household infrastructure.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take extra care with communication and transportation, with Mercury stationing retrograde. Allow for delays. Clarify misunderstandings immediately. Listen carefully. Launch creative projects later.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Monitor cash flow. Allow extra time for travel, transport, payments and collections, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Double-check numbers. Review financial records and budgets.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Consider consequences before speaking. Reaffirm personal commitments, with Mercury retrograde in your sign. Review what works and doesn't. Edit communications. Upgrade your brand.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Avoid misunderstandings, with Mercury retrograde. Revise and refine plans. Anticipate mechanical or digital delays or breakdowns. Review lessons from the past. Private rituals soothe.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Team practice makes perfect, with Mercury retrograde over three weeks. Nurture old friends and new connections. Have patience and humor with communication snafus. Repeat messaging.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
