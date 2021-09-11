Tomorrow’s Birthday. (09/12/21). You’re especially lucky with health and work this year. Practice with faithful consistency for skills and endurance. Summer’s professional victories inspire autumn investigation and research changes. Home centers family connection this winter, before springtime curiosities invite exploration outward. Strengthen your body, mind and heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Astrologer Nancy Black
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Focus on practical educational priorities. Fantasies fade away. Follow rules and instructions carefully. Hidden dangers could arise. Minimize risk while expanding territory.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A formidable barrier blocks financial advancement with a shared venture. Review reserves and coordinate to manage essentials. Creativity reveals hidden opportunities. Brainstorm for solutions.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take advantage of favorable conditions to handle practicalities with your partner. Monitor conditions and adjust. Don’t push sensitivities. Treat each other gently.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your work is in demand. Balance focused efforts with rest and good food. Handle urgent priorities and postpone what you can. Strengthen structures for support.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Fun opportunities abound. Choose low-risk options. Beware conflicts between love and money. Stick to simple pleasures, like sunshine, good company and fresh air. Relax together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Manage practical domestic priorities. Make messes and clean them. Craft household solutions from stuff you already have. Share delicious homemade treats with family.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Conditions favor creative expression. Illustrate ideas with images. Fact and fantasy clash. Stick to practical priorities and follow rules closely. Write and sketch.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Catch a valuable windfall. Extra coins are available, although an obstacle may block the path. Harvest what you can now and go for more later.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Plot a practical personal course. Don’t push limitations. Provide stability and leadership. Consider logistics, timing and resources required. Choose low key, frugal options.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Find private refuge to decompress. Consider practical implications before committing resources. Plan upcoming moves in detail. Organize your thoughts. Rest, recharge and recuperate.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Social connections reveal interesting opportunities. Respect boundaries. Provide stability. Stick to reliable options. Develop team possibilities one step at a time. Collaborate for practical advances.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Let a professional opportunity develop naturally. Continue providing excellence. Reinforce foundational elements and structures. Simplify to reduce risk or expense. Build upon strong bones.
