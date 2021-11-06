Tomorrow’s Birthday. (11/07/21). Domestic bliss rewards this year. Grow family connections and structures with steady contribution. Adapt with your partner and shifting circumstances, before an abundant winter windfall fills your basket. Love, creativity and passion light up next spring, leading to personal triumph next summer. Share your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A lucrative professional opportunity could arise. Communication can open unexpected doors. Reach out and make valuable connections. An intensely creative moment unfolds naturally.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — The work you’ve invested in studies, education and higher learning is bearing fruit. Discover rare treasures, unimagined curiosities, fascinating stories and fresh inspiration.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your collaboration is paying off. Close a deal or sign papers. Cash flows in with less effort. Nurture accounts and partnerships. Consider the possibilities.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You and your partner are on the same page. Discuss shared interests, passions and discoveries. Listen with your heart and learn something new.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your work is paying off. Physical action gets lovely results. Discuss technique, style and form. Get out and run around. Discover interesting possibilities.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Creativity and romance abound. Prioritize fun, playfulness and family. Enjoy your favorite games and diversions. Deepen a mutual attraction. Love soothes like sweet music.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Family matters take priority. Domestic arts enlighten and brighten. Lend your ears, arms and heart. Prepare delicious flavors. Fill your home with love.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your creativity is as boundless as the sea. Express ideas without censorship. Don’t worry about perfection. Write a terrible first draft. Edit and refine.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’ve got a golden touch today. Dedicated efforts pay extra. Polish marketing materials and sell what you’ve got. You can make a bundle.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Put on your power suit and step out. Expand your personal boundaries and limitations. Learn from the past. Grow new capacities and skills.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Rest and recharge. Take a private moment to plan. What do you want next? You can get what you need. Discover fresh inspiration.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Teamwork can reduce a mountain to a molehill. Connect with friends and allies to tackle a big challenge. Together, you can make a powerful difference.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.