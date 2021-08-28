Tomorrow’s Birthday. (08/29/21). You’re lucky with health and work this year. Grow stronger with steady practices. Business picks up this summer, perhaps inspiring a shift in autumn studies or travels. Winter invites family gatherings at home, before springtime tempts the open road. Get your heart pumping to thrive.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Listen closely. Monitor conditions. A formidable barrier blocks the path. Work with someone who can see your blind spot. Communicate around tight corners.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Resist the temptation to splurge on something unnecessary. Reduce consumption and waste. Simplify and prioritize basics. Develop lucrative opportunities around an obstacle.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Discover a personal roadblock. Slow to avoid hidden dangers. Focus on keeping promises and agreements, despite a challenge or change. Nurture yourself.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Finish work privately. Take it easy and allow time to process recent changes. Consider options and speculate. You may be learning more than desired.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Strategize with your team. Don’t push into a brick wall. Wait for better conditions to advance. Practice the basics. Keep things simple and inexpensive.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A professional challenge could stop or slow the action. Don’t push sensitive issues. Share humor to defrost an icy situation. Practice diplomacy and graciousness.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Don’t launch an exploration until the road is clear. Traffic and obstacles could delay your adventure. Proceed with caution. Study options and possibilities.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Strategize with your partner to solve a financial puzzle. Prepare documents, paperwork and arrangements for later presentation. Contribute to grow shared accounts.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Slow to consider a challenge. Share extra patience. Don’t push your partner beyond their comfort level. Patiently defer gratification. Support each other.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — A physical setback or limitation could cause delays. Slow and step carefully. Relax and wait for better conditions. Avoid accidents or injury. Nurture your health.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Patiently communicate around a romantic barrier or obstacle. Old assumptions get challenged. Complications could interrupt your plans. Relax and have fun anyway.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Delays or complications could affect domestic renovations. Make repairs and keep systems operational. Find a temporary solution. Clean and clear clutter. Family takes priority.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.