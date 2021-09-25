Tomorrow’s Birthday. (09/26/21). Creativity, romance and passion blossom this year. Nurture what you love with steady discipline. Surmount a family financial challenge this autumn, before communication yields treasure this winter. Shared fortunes rise this spring, providing a financial cushion for summer. Make heart connections to thrive.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Learn from a master. Connect and collaborate. Practice valuable new tricks. Untangle an intellectual puzzle. Write your discoveries and share. Creative expression flowers.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Quick action can get especially rewarding. Pursue lucrative projects. Grab a hot opportunity when it arises. Network and share resources. Wheel and deal.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Ask for what you want. You can make things happen. Let people know what you’re up to, and invite participation. Advance your personal vision.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Slow to consider options. Rest and review plans. Discover hidden efficiencies and ways to save time and money easily. Peace, privacy and beauty restores you.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Friends have what you’re looking for. Connect and network. Teamwork can advance where individual efforts are insufficient. It’s more fun, too. Enjoy fine company.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take advantage of favorable conditions to advance professional prospects. Momentum and enthusiasm are building. Discuss and activate plans. Grab a lucky break.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Widen your territory. Expand your exploration as you discover interesting threads in new directions. Dig for buried treasure. Research and investigate.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Research prospective purchases for highest quality and value. Conserving resources is the easiest way to save. Collaborate to grow the family emergency fund.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaborate and brainstorm. Your partner has brilliant ideas. Together you can really make something happen. Support each other to take the next step.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Prioritize healthy routines and practices for mind, body and spirit. Exercise energizes you. Nurture yourself with good food and rest. Train for excellent performance.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take your game to the next level. Play with talented players. Learn from people who are better than you. Apply creativity, talents and skills.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — You can solve a domestic puzzle. You’re especially persuasive and charming. Consider design, form and function. Reorganize and rearrange. Get family involved.
