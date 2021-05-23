Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/24/21). Discover treasure this year. Consistent work provides satisfying results. One partnership phase ends and another begins this spring, leading you into a summer of personal growth and discovery. A winter of reflection, organization and planning prepares you for the exciting collaboration following. Studies reveal gifts.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Review reserves and strategize for the future. Family finances benefit from focused attention. Revise plans to adapt with changes. Solutions appear where least expected.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Support your partner with unexpected changes. The probably of technical error is high. Maintain patience and a sense of humor. Reinforce the basics. Adjust plans.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Practice your moves. Adapt work and physical routines around recent changes. Prioritize health and safety. Avoid risky situations. Choose your path carefully and go.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You can have fun despite all the changes. Simplify and focus on the basics. Enjoy the company of people you love. Stay flexible and open-minded.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Dreamy results are possible. Establish some kind of order with domestic chaos. Get family involved with basic housekeeping and chores. Make a delightful change.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Get into a communications project. Write and express your views. Make valuable connections. Innovations spark. Old assumptions get challenged. Apply your talents and creativity.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re creating a lucrative buzz. Strengthen foundations despite market instability. Infrastructure matters. Invest now to save money later. Hold yourself to high standards.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — When you’re hot, you’re hot! Advance a personal dream, despite temporary confusion or chaos. Take charge for the results you want. You’ve got this.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Enjoy privacy, peace and quiet. Relax and recharge. A confusing situation could seem oppressive. Nurture yourself and others. Revise plans. Make a spiritual connection.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Get creative to stay connected with friends and community. Avoid risk, expense or stress. Learn from someone who’s tapped in. Read, share and engage.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Push a professional project around unexpected obstacles. Stay focused, adapt on the fly and maintain momentum. Conditions seem unstable. Reinforce infrastructures. Collaborate with experts.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Explore options and opportunities. Travel compels but would be complex. Stop to smell the flowers. Notice priorities and adjust educational plans. Learn new tricks.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.