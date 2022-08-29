Tomorrow’s Birthday. (08/30/22). Family collaboration gets especially lucrative this year. Steady practices build physical capacities and skills. Summer brings domestic renewal for joyful home gatherings this autumn. Resolve a professional challenge this winter, before studies reveal exciting new frontiers. Save and grow shared resources, assets and investments.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Provide support with a partner’s challenge. Reinforce basic structures first. Contribute to a miracle. Listening is more powerful than speaking. Help clean up.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Energize healthy practices, despite a breakdown. Provide extra support. Take it slow. Nurture yourself with delicious foods and deep sleep. Get your heart pumping.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Align words and actions for a passion project. Love reveals hidden solutions. Focus on foundational elements. Get creative and express what's in your heart.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Domestic improvements advance with coordinated action. Get family aligned. Keep systems in working order. Clear space. Enjoy home comforts with a good story.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Network and collaborate with a creative challenge. Reinforce basic structures. Edit carefully before publishing. A pinch of preparation is worth a pound of cure.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Dig into a profitable job. Maintain positive cash flow. Resolve a problem and strengthen foundations for success. Your work is appreciated. Enjoy the rewards.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Find ready support with a personal change. Start with basic elements. Clarify communications. You can get what you say you want. Listen to your heart.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — You can get especially productive behind closed doors. Wrap yourself in privacy and peace. Organize to solve a puzzle. Find what's missing. Highlight basics.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Share data, resources and support with friends. Lend a hand with a big job. Teamwork advances a passion project. What comes around goes around.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Consider professional possibilities. Career matters occupy you. Take action to resolve a breakdown. Friends help you advance. Let people know what you want.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Expand your sphere of influence. Widen your knowledge and understanding. Study and learn new tricks. Expand your repertoire. Investigate possibilities and choose the best.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate for shared gain. Manage joint accounts, assets and policies. Strategize to grow lucrative endeavors together. Manage taxes, legal and insurance matters. Share tasks.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
