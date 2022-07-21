Tomorrow’s Birthday.(07/22/22). Adventure beckons this year. Coordination and partnership flowers with steady love and attention. Changes redirect your heart this summer, before autumn romance sparks anew. Adapt with a social challenge next winter, before your career takes off next spring. Studies and educational pursuits reveal fascinating treasure.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — The next month, with the Sun in Leo, favors fun and romance. It’s easier to get what you want. Pursue your passions. Love is in the air.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — For the next four weeks, under the Leo Sun, family comes first. Strengthen your base. Focus on household improvement and raising levels of domestic bliss.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — What classes do you want to take? Begin a 30-day learning phase. You’re especially brilliant with communications this month, with the Sun in Leo.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Discover new income sources over the next four weeks. Energize lucrative activities. The Sun in Leo favors profitable ventures. Bring home something juicy.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Enjoy the spotlight. Your work is getting positive attention. Energize personal passion projects, with the Sun in your sign. Leap to the next level.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Finish old business. Enjoy a contemplative phase this next month. Imagine an inspiring plan. Envision possibilities. Research options and practical details. Relax and recharge.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Handle public relations over the next month under the Leo Sun. Teamwork and collaboration can accomplish the seemingly impossible. Share a persuasive message.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Career advancement is distinctly possible this month. The Leo Sun favors your work and professional ambitions. Get support from your partner when needed.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Begin an expansive phase, with the Sun in Leo. The next month favors exploration, investigation and studies. Come up with creative and unusual ideas.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaboration could get romantic. Keep your sense of humor. Financial planning produces lucrative results, with the Sun in Leo. Strategize for common gain.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Love fills your house. The next month under the Leo Sun favors collaboration, partnership and compromise. Listen. Let others contribute. Advance together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Begin a busy month-long phase. Focus to balance work, health and energy. Exercise, good food and rest support you. Practice to grow stronger.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
