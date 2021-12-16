Tomorrow’s Birthday. (12/17/21). Communication opens doors this year. Regular routines build strong supports for excellence. Take charge for the results you want this winter, before a springtime physical energy boost. Take it easy through summer changes, recharging autumn inspiration, vision and purpose. Share about what you love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Focus on practical communications. Back up digital files to avoid glitches. Adapt your story around recent changes. Discipline with messaging pays off. Write your views.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Discover new income sources. Lay the foundations for new possibilities. Focus on practical priorities. Save more than you spend. Barter, trade and contribute your talents.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Make a personal change or improvement. Discover an integrity issue and address it. Keep or change your promises and agreements. Stay true to yourself.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Slow to consider options and revise plans. You recognize the value of the past. New possibilities tempt. Weigh the pros and cons. Consider carefully.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Contribute to team efforts without ruffling any feathers. Don’t stir up controversy or jealousies. Consider other opinions. Wait for developments. Patiently hold the line.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — A professional challenge could reveal new directions. Adapt to changes with your career or industry. Discover hidden opportunities. Make a positive shift.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Proceed with caution. News affects your decisions. Expect travel and traffic delays. Alter plans for greater ease. Study options and adapt to current conditions.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Make inquiries rather than purchases. Research options. Avoid sensitivities with your partner or risk upset. Collaborate to generate positive cash flow into shared accounts.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Stay practical and receptive with your partner. Tempers could flare. Anticipate complications and provide options. Less interference is better. Patience is golden, forgiveness divine.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Reassess your physical performance. Don’t push past your own limitations or risk accident or injury. Nurture yourself with good food, rest and exercise.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Keep a flexible attitude. Distractions could interrupt your fun. Simplify expectations and reinforce basic elements. Adapt to recent changes. Listen to your heart.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Clean a mess at home. Tempers spark easily. Reduce friction points as you can. It’s amazing what you can do with soap and water.
