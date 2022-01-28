Tomorrow’s Birthday. (01/29/22). Step into greater leadership this year. Take charge to realize a personal vision. Friends light up your winter, before springtime blossoms at your house. Summer market shifts affect your work, and new directions offer a lucrative autumn career surge. Use your power for good.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Career matters flower, with Venus stationing Direct in Capricorn. Apply artistry and creativity to rising attention. Blend passion into professional projects to heat them up.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Discover, explore and study arts, music and culture. Experience a subject of your passion. Learn from a respected source, with Venus Direct.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Money flows in with renewed vigor now that Venus is Direct. Family finances balance with greater ease. Work together to grow what you love.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Love, romance and partnership flower, with Capricorn Venus Direct. Express your passion. Collaborate to realize a shared dream. Share support and kindness.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Add heart to physical performance and it flowers, with Venus stationing Direct. Reduce stress. Healthy practices include exercise, meditation and walking in nature.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Love serenades and harmonizes, now that Venus is Direct. Indulge in fun, passion and romance. Create works of beauty and delight. Laugh with someone sweet.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Harmony flowers naturally at your house, with Venus Direct. Beautify your home and surroundings. Nurture family with goodness. Express love, respect and gratitude.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Write, record and sketch. Creative expression flowers, with Capricorn Venus Direct. Mold, form and shape works of beauty. Articulate possibilities. Share your heart.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Get creative to take advantage of lucrative conditions. Cash flows with greater velocity, with Venus Direct. Profitable opportunities abound. Ask for what you want.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re especially attractive, with Venus stationing Direct in your sign. Love is your magic power. Take advantage to create what you’ve always wanted.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Listen to your heart. A barrier is dissolving, with Venus Direct now. It’s getting easier to imagine success, health, happiness and harmony. Invent possibilities.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Reconnect with people you respect and admire. Loving friendship flowers anew now that Venus is Direct. Harmonize with kindred spirits. Create beautiful music together.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.