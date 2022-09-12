Tomorrow’s Birthday. (09/13/22). Shared fortunes rise this year. Build health and strength with daily routines. Delicious family connections make autumn sparkle, before undertaking a professional makeover. Your investigation reveals hidden gold next spring, leading to summer home improvement projects. Collaborate to grow what you love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your head is full of ways to make money. Hidden opportunities get revealed. Take advantage of a surprising development cautiously. Look before leaping.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’ve got the confidence to make things happen. Check your course, before plunging ahead. Watch your step. Avoid assumptions. Keep your patience. Look around.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Indulge in peaceful solitude for private contemplation. Avoid noise, chaos or crowds. Consider circumstances from a higher perspective. Look for benefits hiding in change.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Support and be supported with recent changes. Help your crew adapt around a challenge. Go for distance, and not speed. Don't overextend. Together, you’re formidable.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take charge to resolve a professional puzzle. New circumstances require new solutions. Things may not go as planned. Discover an unusual option with potential.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Expand your horizons. Explore uncharted territory and take notes. Study, research and investigate a subject that takes you in unexpected directions. Follow intuition.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Cash flows in with greater ease. Take advantage of an unexpected opportunity. Collaborate for common gain. Together, find new markets, profits or savings.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect with your partner at a deeper level. Change directions intuitively together. Collaborate to adapt with recent changes. Strengthen foundations. Conversation leads to romance.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prioritize vitality, fitness, labor and health. Stay open minded with shifting circumstances. Discover unusual solutions. Learn from experts. Practice to build strength and endurance.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Relax and have fun with someone you love. Take advantage of an unexpected opportunity. Enjoy sweet moments together. Share delicious flavors and perfect sunsets.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Manage practical domestic objectives. Fixing one thing can reveal another repair needed. Make upgrades and improvements to avoid greater expense later. Paint works wonders.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re especially brilliant. Capture ideas, musings and creative possibilities in writing. Research from multiple perspectives. To learn something deeply, teach it to others.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
