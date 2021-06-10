Tomorrow’s Birthday. (06/11/21). Explore and discover treasure this year. Persistent effort and investigation reap rewards. Step into the spotlight this summer, before a restful, more introverted autumn. Creative collaboration energizes your winter, inspiring deeper springtime connection with purposeful possibilities. Unveil valuable solutions through research and study.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — For about six weeks, with Mars in Leo, you’re especially passionate. Artistic efforts flower. Advance fun and romance. Find creative ways to go play.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Improve your living conditions. Energize domestic renovations over six weeks, with Mars in Leo. Put your back into it! Physical effort gets wonderful results.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Research, write and express yourself. Get the whole story with Mars in Leo for six weeks. Dig into a fascinating subject. Productivity and communications surge.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’ve got this. Your actions get profitable with Mars in Leo. Energize your work and crank up the cash flow over the next six weeks.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — With Mars in your sign, you’re especially strong and confident over about six weeks. Take action on personal goals and dreams. Develop your leadership.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Clean closets, garages and attics, with Mars in Leo. Declutter and clear the past from your spaces. Exercise and meditate. Plan your upcoming actions.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Teamwork lightens the heaviest burdens over six weeks, with Mars in Leo. Share the load and get farther. Together, anything is possible.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Pour energy into achieving professional goals, and rising status is possible. Advance your career boldly, with Mars in Leo over the next six weeks.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — With Mars in Leo, activate an exploration over six weeks. Investigate, study and satiate your curiosity. Solve a puzzle. Go directly to the source.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Conditions favor lucrative gains. Take action to advance financial plans over the next six weeks, with Mars in Leo. Revise budgets. Coordinate moves.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Work together and get farther over six weeks, with Mars in Leo. Lean on each other. Provide support and stability. Put energy into shared goals.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Healthy practices and routines build strength and endurance. Your physical performance seems energized, with Mars in Leo. Productivity sparks naturally. Actions get results.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.