Tomorrow’s Birthday.(07/30/22). Light out for the territory ahead this year. Collaborative routines deepen your partnership. Making a shift in romantic summer plans leads to beautiful autumn connections of the heart. Winter transitions impact your friends and community, before a career blastoff next spring. Discover exciting new possibilities.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Slow for tricky sections and tight corners. Listen carefully to avoid communication breakdowns. Don’t gossip. Gentle pressure works better than force. Keep practicing.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Romance blossoms with attention. Patiently clarify misunderstandings. Discipline is required. Clean messes. It could seem complicated. Reinforce the basics. Stay true to yourself.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your home and family require more attention. Keep fundamental systems operating. Learn from an experienced elder. Add a new twist to a traditional flavor.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Study the situation. Disagreements can lead to a better plan. Edit and revise communications. Reinforce basic structures of a creative project. Find ways to align.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your mind’s full of ways to make money. Minimize unnecessary expenses and save for later. Put the puzzle pieces together for a lucrative gig.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re gaining strength. Enjoy personal passions and favorite flavors. Stay out of an argument. Avoid controversy. Pamper yourself with simple luxuries.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Organize your plans. It’s not a good time to travel. Complete projects and clean up old messes. Hold out for what you really want.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Get the team fired up. Team projects go well. Share support with your friends. Avoid disagreements. Strengthen fundamental alliances. Focus on your common cause.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Work takes priority. Don’t dig into savings. Self control is required. Avoid gossip, intrigue or rumors. Handle basic responsibilities. Stay on budget and on time.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Expand an exploration. Put in the extra work for a prize. Revise and edit before sharing. Catch mistakes. Monitor conditions to avoid traffic. Prepare carefully.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Revise budgets for growth. Harvest the seeds you planted. Adapt around changes in plans. Clean a mess. Reestablish order from chaos. Collaborate for shared gain.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Compromise and collaborate. Don’t get stuck on the details. Avoid arguments or upsets. Keep promises and agreements. Support each other around a change.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone