Tomorrow’s Birthday. (09/08/21). This year benefits your work, fitness and vitality. Steady practice builds strength, skills and energy. Summer professional breakthroughs motivate an autumn shift in educational priorities. Home and family enlighten the winter with sweetness and laughter, before springtime presents fascinating investigations. Health is your treasure.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Enjoy beautiful moments with your partner. Focus on the present and let worries subside. Collaborate to take advantage of favorable conditions. It could get romantic.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Physical action gets results. Get coaching from a trusted expert. Refine your technique. Raise the level of your performance by tapping into passion. Practice pays.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Have fun without taking expensive risks. Practice caution. Savor beautiful conditions and dear people. Relax and recharge together. Romance is entirely possible.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Savor delicious treats and share the latest news with family. Take advantage of lucky conditions to enjoy sweet moments, beautiful views and fine company.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Learn as you develop a creative project. Read the background materials. Follow fascinating threads with expert views. You’re gaining valuable tricks. Edit and revise.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take advantage of lucky and lucrative conditions. Act quickly to meet a need and reap the benefits. Don’t overdo things. Get help if necessary.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A personal project flowers. You’re especially charming. Take advantage of a lucky break to advance. Enjoy the spotlight. Share the possibility you’re developing.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Relax and indulge your wild imagination. Find the perfect spot for creative speculation and contemplation. Take notes. Draw upon hidden resources. Maintain a mystery.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Share what you’re learning with friends. Pursue an exciting team opportunity. Offer leadership and contribute as you can. Coordinate actions for best results.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Focus on professional priorities. Favorable conditions encourage a concentrated push. Don’t make assumptions or rely on false hope. Strengthen and reinforce foundational structures.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Stick close to home while expanding an investigation. Discover a clue unraveling a fascinating mystery. Dive into a puzzle. Explore possibilities and potential solutions.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaborate to take advantage of a shared financial opportunity. Push to expand. Costs can vary widely. Do the homework and revise budgets with changes.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.