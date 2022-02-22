Tomorrow’s Birthday. (02/23/22). Consider new possibilities this year. Realize dreams through steady backstage preparation. Professional prizes illuminate the winter, feeding your creative muses to harmonize this spring. Make a shift in your educational direction next summer, redirecting you for exciting autumn explorations. What do you truly want?
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Advance your exploration cautiously. Prioritize practicalities. Reinforce structural supports. Keep communication channels open. Direct attention toward a beloved subject. Research reveals unimagined treasure.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaboration produces solid results. Invest in the dream you’re working on. Repay a favor. Accept contributions willingly. Together, you’re building something of lasting value.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Strategize with your partner to determine best options. Talk over different ideas. Take action for what you love, and dreams can come true.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Communication and preparation energize your work. Watch for hidden dangers. Pitfalls line the path. Learn from someone experienced. Step carefully and enjoy the scenery.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Compassion eases your heart and inspires creativity. Perform acts of kindness. Talk with people you love. Express your dreams and desires. Make bold declarations.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Use your imagination at home. Sort through treasures and possessions. Discover something cherished but forgotten. Domestic improvements made now can realize a dream.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Share a message of love. Express a possibility that moves your heart. Invite participation and contribution. Connect and collaborate. Communication inspires meaningful action.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Quick action can increase your income. Don’t try to force anything. Slide around to the next opportunity. Let passion animate your efforts. Accept a gift.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Focus on personal priorities. Talk about potential changes. Lay plans and prepare. Realize a dream step by step. Dress for success. Rise a level.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Rest and consider options. Don’t push your luck on risky business. Preparation and planning pay extra. Envision and plot steps to realize an inspiring dream.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Get farther with help from friends. Unite behind an inspiring possibility. Teamwork gets satisfying results. Advance a shared dream with all your heart.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Invest in your career. Put in the preparation for professional success. Get a boost from the competition. Send out a scout. Learn new tricks.
