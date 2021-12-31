Tomorrow’s Birthday. Today’s Birthday (01/01/22). Expand in lucrative directions this year. Consistent action strengthens accounts. Recharge and rest for refreshing winter inspiration and a springtime surge of romance and creativity. Making a social change this summer leads to a team breakthrough next autumn. Nurture your garden for a bounteous harvest.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Business communications gush. Group efforts pay, with Mercury in Aquarius. Collaborate with friends over the next three weeks. Review plans with your team.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take professional charge over the next few weeks, with Mercury in Aquarius. Patient application with tests and challenges earns reward. Communication benefits your career.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Consider the budget. Over about three weeks, with Mercury in Aquarius, you can find ways around roadblocks. Study, research and discuss solutions, ideas and options.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Discuss financial opportunities with your partner. Family finances grow through communication. Financial planning provides power. Keep accounts current. Produce valuable results. Connect for common gain.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Practice makes perfect. Rely on technical experts. Seek training from a master. Over three weeks, with Mercury in Aquarius, brainstorm with partners, coaches and mentors.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Relax and have fun. Discuss your work, physical health and performance. Communication benefits your game, with Mercury in Aquarius. Collaborate with experts, doctors and trainers.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Love and fun take priority for three weeks. Get drawn into fascinating conversations, with Mercury in Aquarius. Discuss hobbies, sports and passions. Share and express.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Domestic harmony arises in conversation, with Mercury in Aquarius. Discuss home improvements and align on plans to upgrade household systems. Implement family priorities.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Profits tempt. Complexities fascinate. You’re especially clever and analytical, with Mercury in Aquarius. Communications and transport flow better. Take advantage. Get your message out.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’ve got the confidence to make things happen. Put together lucrative deals, with Mercury in Aquarius over the next three weeks. Discuss possibilities. Sign contracts.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re especially clever and learn quickly. Share your story. Begin a logical, practical phase, with Mercury in your sign for three weeks. Discuss creative solutions.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Review and revise plans. Peaceful planning and contemplation beckon over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Aquarius. Your dreams are telling you something. Take notes.
