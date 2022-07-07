Tomorrow’s Birthday. (07/08/22). Your professional influence grows this year. Together, disciplined coordination earns extra dividends. Summer health challenges require new practices for strength, vitality and skills this autumn. A peaceful, private winter inspires imaginative plans for exciting social connections next spring. Your career takes off; enjoy the ride.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate to maximize profits. Don’t get pushy. Avoid risk or arguments. Distractions stop the action. Communicate to navigate financial changes. Consider the bigger picture.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Lean on each other. Support your partner and be supported. Tempers could flare. Practice patience and compassion. Adapt around a challenge or change.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Listen to your own body. Don’t push beyond physical limitations. Talk with respected experts about any concerns. Healthy practices grow strength, energy and endurance.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Relax and prioritize fun. Stay patient with irritations, obstacles or changes. Communication and a flexible attitude save time and stress. Choose the easy option.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — The gentle approach works best, at home. People could feel rough around the edges. Adjust the ambiance. Set a peaceful mood. Listen generously.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Do the homework or deadline pressure rises. Work out what to say. Outline your ideas, build thoughts into paragraphs and edit into clarity.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You can find the resources you need. Stay in communication to navigate unexpected delays or breakdowns. Put in extra effort for extra gain.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’ve got this. Manage a challenge. Stay cool to save time and energy. Don't push against a brick wall. Flow like water around obstacles.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — You’re especially productive behind closed doors. Avoid noise, crowds or chaos. Revise plans for delays or barriers. Rest and recharge. Dreams seem prophetic.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Confer with allies and teammates. Together, you’re especially effective. Unite your diverse talents for common cause. Avoid gossip or controversy. Communication eases concerns.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take care of business. Adapt around delays or breakdowns. Adjust schedules and expectations. Stay in communication for ease and comfort. Patiently provide leadership.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Explore and investigate. Study and research. Plot your course in advance and confirm reservations. Learn and expand your understanding with practice and experience.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column.