Tomorrow’s Birthday. (09/05/21). This year favors physical practices for health, vitality and strength. Prioritize fitness with consistent, disciplined actions. Professional prospects launch this summer, leading to changing autumn study plans. Winter’s domestic bliss motivates exploration, investigation and fresh terrain next spring. Nurture body, mind and spirit.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Obligations could compete with health and fitness routines. Aim for balance. Slow the pace to avoid mistakes and accidents. Nurture your physical energy.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Avoid automatic reactions with your mate. Signals can cross. Patiently clarify. Don’t wipe out your savings on a romantic whim. Relax and simplify.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Beautify domestic spaces for greater peace of mind. Clean messes and make repairs before something breaks. Prioritize family. Recharge and unwind at home.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Writing projects can provide satisfying results. Study the situation. Distractions abound. Find short-term solutions through networking. Make a mess to build back stronger.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — There’s money coming in and flowing out with greater velocity. Monitor closely to avoid shortages. Avoid frivolous expenses. Research purchases for best value.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Listen to your inner signals. Let off some steam when pressure builds. Allow time to process changes. Show yourself compassion, humor and self-care.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Lay low and take it easy. Plot your upcoming moves. Listen to what’s going on. Complete projects and file away. Reminisce while planning adventures.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Friends provide the sweetness. Chaos or confusion could arise; take it in stride. Logistics could interrupt the fun. Find innovative ways to connect and share.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Increased scrutiny on your work has you focused on short-term objectives. Practice makes perfect. Push to make it perfect and deliver. Clean up later.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — An exploration shifts. Adapt plans for temporary obstacles. Don’t make assumptions. New facts dispel old fears. Avoid expense or hassle. Choose the safer route.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Changes require budget revisions. Avoid impulsive expenses. Collaborate strategically. Work together to save. Maintain patience and humor under pressure. Share the load.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Patience and communication help you navigate a challenge with your partner. Listen and provide support. Ask for what you need. Collaborate to clean a mess.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.