Tomorrow’s Birthday. (11/26/22). Prioritize fun, family and romance this year. Realize creative possibilities with regular routines. Reconnecting with purpose and passion this autumn reveals options for winter health or work challenges. Enjoy a fertile spring creative phase, before private summer reflection reveals new directions. Let your heart lead.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your career is being tested. It’s not just what you accomplish, but also what you overcome that shapes you. Angels guide your actions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — It’s adventure time. Your wanderlust is getting worse. Find a destination. Turn your meandering into a pilgrimage. Study and research. Dream big.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Research investments and expenses carefully. Discuss shared financial strategies. Use your imagination and creativity. Plan for the future together. Choose for lasting benefits.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Negotiate to refine the plan. Another has the talents you lack. Work with a partner to solve a puzzle. Communicate intuitively. You're in sync.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Nurture your energy and wellness. Balance your work and health despite outside demands for your attention. Eat and rest well. Maintain practices and routines.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Make an unexpected connection with potential for lasting benefits. Love gets magnified when you share it. Follow your heart and luck into good fortune.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Family takes priority. Enjoy domestic comforts. Decorate and beautify. Subtle changes can make a big difference. Clean and organize spaces. Share delicious flavors.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Communication channels are wide open. You're especially clever and creative. Write down ideas and schedule actions. Delegate what you can. Coordinate and network.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Develop lucrative ventures. Tap another source of revenue. Strengthen basic infrastructures to manage increasing sales. You're building something of lasting value. Carefully grow.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Enjoy a confident phase. You're taking control. Friends teach you the rules. Be willing to learn new tricks. Discover talents you didn't know you had.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Consider possibilities. Get into thoughtful planning mode. Find a private spot to recharge. Imagine what's ahead and prepare. Complete old projects and put them away.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Reconnect with friends. Together, you’re a powerful team. Advance shared ventures. Participate for community gain. Build relationships for shared support. Weave your talents together.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
