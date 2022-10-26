Tomorrow’s Birthday. (10/27/22). Energize your physical performance this year. Extra domestic care provides extra rewards. Conserve an abundant autumn harvest for ease with shared expenses next winter. Profiting through partnership next spring supports you with summer financial transitions. Practice builds health, energy coordination and skills.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Jupiter enters Pisces until Dec. 20 for a phase highlighting empathy, compassion and faith. Notice intuition, dreams and visions. Inward focus builds strength and happiness.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Optimism shines as Jupiter moves into Pisces. Grow through community participation over the next two months. Compassion, idealism and connection build powerful bonds.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Imagine the potential. Take advantage of favorable professional conditions, with Jupiter in Pisces for two months. Connect with a sense of confidence and purpose.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Adventure calls. Imagination and creative exploration flowers, with Pisces Jupiter for two months. Pursue an idealistic educational goal. Investigate and research. Expand boundaries.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Abundance and teamwork flow naturally. Grow family and shared accounts, with Jupiter in Pisces for two months. Generosity, connection, conservation and contribution satisfies.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Partnership strengthens your enterprise. Grow through collaboration, with Jupiter in Pisces for two months. Share commitments, support and kindness. Love inspires deepened connection.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re growing stronger. Your health, work and vitality seem energized, with Pisces Jupiter. Physical efforts produce satisfying results over the next two months.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate for family gain. Love is your magic power, with Jupiter in Pisces until Dec. 20. Romance, fun and joy sparkle. Share special connections.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Share visions, ideas and dreams. Domestic renovation projects flourish over two months, with Jupiter in Pisces. Pour your love into family, home and garden.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Creativity flowers, with Jupiter in Pisces. Share messages of compassion, optimism and idealism. Connect and share on a heart level. Communicate encouragement and persuasion.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Love feeds your spirit. Abundance flows naturally, with Jupiter in Pisces for two months. Let it flow through you. Save some. Share resources to grow.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Reconnect with optimism, courage and honor. Integrity provides workability. Personal growth and development flowers over two months, with expansive Jupiter in your sign.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
