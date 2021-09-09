Tomorrow’s Birthday. (09/10/21). Your health and work take priority this year. Disciplined, steady routines build strength, energy and resilience. Summer professional successes inspire new perspectives with educational plans this autumn. Family lights up your winter, before springtime adventures reveal beautiful discoveries. Prioritize your healthy heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Love motivates action. Collaborate for shared gain. Strategize to grow account balances. The next several weeks, with Venus in Scorpio, can get especially lucrative.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Enjoy a bonding phase. Partnerships flow with greater ease over three and a half weeks, with Venus in Scorpio. Your love grows stronger.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Physical efforts get beautiful results, with Venus in Scorpio for almost a month. Prioritize health, fitness and vitality. Exercise builds strength, endurance and ease.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Creative work flowers, with Venus in Scorpio for three and a half weeks. Focus on beauty, harmony and passion. Share it with someone wonderful.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your home is your love nest. Beautify rooms and spaces. Get creative with domestic arts like cooking, baking, preserving and sewing. Nurture your garden.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Communicate about what you love, with Venus in Scorpio. Trust your heart to lead you this month. Research, study and learn. Express your passion.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — The next month can get especially profitable, with Venus in Scorpio. Use your charm, passion and persuasive arts to keep the silver flowing.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re especially charismatic and irresistible, with Venus in your sign for three and a half weeks. You’re in the spotlight. Dress to shine.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Savor tranquility and privacy this month, with Venus in Scorpio. Consider dreams and visions. Detail plans to realize them. Savor the beauty in peaceful moments.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Benefit through social activities and connections for three and a half weeks. You’re especially popular, with Venus in Scorpio. Play on an amazing team.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Put love into your work and influence grows. Align your career with purpose and passion over three and a half weeks, with Venus in Scorpio.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Enjoy classes, seminars and exploration. Follow your heart where it leads over the next month, with Venus in Scorpio. Adventure and studies satisfy.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.