Tomorrow’s Birthday.(02/13/23). Creativity, communication and connection flower this year. Personal reflection and care reveal valuable insights. Winter challenges rearrange domestic plans, before a productive and creative springtime. Redirect your career this summer toward current passions for autumn discoveries, travels and exploration. Write, sketch and illustrate your ideas.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Another financial obstacle could arrive; roll with it. Adapt around delays. Your flexibility is one of your strengths. Collaborate to generate the necessary resources.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Listen and learn. Practice patience and diplomacy with your partner. Miscommunications and breakdowns could tempt arguments. Minimize risks. Stick up for each other.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Physical barriers could cause delays. Repair any structural problems. Don’t try new tricks yet. Ensure that equipment functions properly. Test steps before committing weight.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Relax or abandon strict agendas. Distractions, obstacles or breakdowns could disrupt the fun. Keep your temper, especially if others don't. Stay flexible. Provide loving stability.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Make domestic structural repairs and upgrades. Ensure that systems flow smoothly, despite challenges. Share home comforts with family, pets and housemates. Cook something delicious.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Use your platform for good. Repeat your message until it gets through. Keep your cool and help others keep theirs. Share info and resources.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Slow and step carefully. Accidents or mistakes could get expensive. Delays could impact the budget. Avoid spending on stuff you don't need. Patiently untangle.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Nurture yourself. If self-criticism confronts you, pour it onto a page or find a better story. Enjoy simple luxuries like hot water and bubbles.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Find a quiet, private setting where you can think. You’re especially sensitive. Reduce noise. Assess conditions and adapt plans with changes. Reconnect with nature.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — A group project could seem chaotic. Gentle pressure works better than force. Patiently resolve miscommunications or complications. Reinforce support structures. Lead by example.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Review presentations carefully before going public. Strengthen foundations. Challenge assumptions. Test to ensure that everything works as intended. Mistakes could get expensive. Deliver reliable quality.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Prepare well before launching your expedition. Reinforce basics and have backup plans. Avoid risk or expensive detours. Investigate your subject in advance. Dig for clues.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
