Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/23/21). Education and exploration recur as themes this year. Discoveries flow from steady, disciplined action. Redirect your collaboration this spring before sparking a new personal superpower. Winter hibernation, revision and planning lead to a new phase in romance and partnership. Encounter fun, passion and satisfaction.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Prioritize shared income. Reinforce structures, with Aquarius Saturn retrograde for five months. Reimagine social connection. Avoid arguments. Unstable foundations require adaptation. Revise plans.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Review career goals over five months, with Saturn retrograde. Instability or volatility could affect your industry. Progress can meet resistance. Revise plans.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Revise adventure, travel and educational plans, with Saturn retrograde over five months. Expect the unexpected through October. Avoid risk or expense. Prioritize virtual exploration.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Prioritize basics. With Saturn retrograde for five months, financial and market conditions could seem volatile or unstable. Collaborate for shared support and peace of mind.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Return to what worked before. For five months, with Saturn retrograde, strengthen bonds between partners. Resolve old misunderstandings. Support each other through changes.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Review and revise health practices over five months, with Saturn retrograde. Nurture wellness. Stay flexible around performance. Conditions could seem unstable. Allow time to recharge.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Have patience with romantic aspirations and dreams. The rules change, with Saturn retrograde for five months. Renew a fun old game. Adapt with versatility.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Make domestic repairs and upgrades to adapt for changes. For about five months, with Saturn retrograde, refine and strengthen home infrastructure. Nurture yourself and family.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Indulge in nostalgic retrospection. Edit and revise creative works over five months, with Saturn retrograde. Assess what worked before and adapt for new circumstances.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Community connections are worth gold. Cash flow fluctuates over five months. Adapt to changing market conditions, with Aquarius Saturn retrograde. Simplify to reduce waste.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Learn from the past without repeating it. Nurture yourself through changes, with Saturn retrograde in your sign for five months. Strengthen what’s important.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Allow time to process transitions. Recharge with peaceful privacy, with Saturn retrograde for five months. Changes affect the old guard. Assess progress. Measure ground taken.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.