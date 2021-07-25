Tomorrow’s Birthday. (07/26/21). Love and partnership grace this year with sweetness. Coordination, communication and consistency strengthen your connection. Summertime brings social fun before a professional shift redirects springtime attention. Deepen romantic and family connections this winter, for springtime breakthroughs around your work, talents and capacities. Savor delicious moments together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Focus on existing projects. Don’t take on more than you can handle. Schedule time for peaceful reflection, poetry, music or a connection with nature.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Teamwork can win long-lasting improvements. You may need to make a mess. Keep agreements and appointments. Provide leadership or worker bee power as needed.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Focus attention on professional projects. Apply diplomacy and tact. Strategize with the team. Take advantage of an unexpected opportunity now and clean up later.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Expand your boundaries. Dig into the nitty gritty details. An educational opportunity looks promising. Broaden your horizons. Learn through art, culture and music.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Manage financial matters. Monitor conditions and assess what’s needed. Avoid expensive pitfalls. Invest wisely for the long-term. Research purchases. Collaborate and contribute together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Collaboration flowers. Brainstorm together and develop creative ideas. To advance, you may need to make messes. That’s OK. Provide comfort and good sense.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Hit the ground running. Maintain a brisk pace as work picks up. Exercise and good food energize your actions. Fulfill promises and bargains.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Fun, romance and playfulness come naturally. Discover more options than you knew you had. Relax and make creative messes. Enjoy your inner circle.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Domestic projects can add up. One leads to another. You may need to tear something down to build back better. Make repairs and upgrades.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Edit and refine. You’re especially brilliant and creative. An unusual plot twist carries you away. Don’t be afraid to change things. Think outside the box.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Stick to the budget. Don’t count your eggs before they hatch. Profitable opportunities open up. Develop them into practical objectives. Provide excellent service.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Grab an opportunity to shine. Don’t worry about appearances. Tap into your own authentic identity and self-expression. Take advantage of a lucky break.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.