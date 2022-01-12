Tomorrow’s Birthday. (01/13/22). Money comes easier this year. Abundance flows with greater velocity with disciplined care and management. New possibilities light up the winter, inspiring springtime fun, creativity and romance. Social transitions and changes this summer motivate autumn gatherings and community collaboration. Impassioned efforts pay satisfying rewards.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Focus on practical priorities with a creative project. Capture your ideas. Build and strengthen foundational elements. A deadline stimulates disciplined efforts. Write and express.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — There’s money to be made, if you can brush aside distractions or illusions. Keep your patience around delays or breakdowns. Stay in communication. Maintain momentum.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Confront a challenge with confidence and optimism. Communicate with your team. Notice beauty, kindness and integrity. Share what you’re grateful for. Courageously advance.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Slow to consider options. Take a moment to catch your breath. Sort fact from fiction. Rely on trusted sources. Revise plans for new conditions.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect and communicate with friends undergoing a challenge. Listen and share your view. Support each other. Teamwork can make a difficult task easy.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A professional plot twist requires adaptation. Edit out the ephemeral or vague. Get down to solid bones and develop from there. You’re on to something.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Studies or travels could get deviated. A breakdown could delay the action. Stay in communication and monitor the news. Prioritize practicalities. Get creative.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Manage shared financial responsibilities. Keep balances positive. Fantasies and illusions fade. Stick to reliable practices, strategies and investments. Discuss with your partner. Collaboration pays.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Support each other with a challenge. Listen to your partner’s view. You don’t have the full picture. Negotiate and compromise. Enjoy a meaningful conversation.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Adapt workouts for new conditions. You can see what’s not working. Shift strategies and routines. Adjust practices. Extra rest and good food help.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Handle basic responsibilities before going out to play. Abandon romantic ideals and notice the ordinary beauty and wonders all around. Connect with someone beloved.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prioritize domestic harmony. Make repairs and manage breakdowns. Keep systems in working order. Home comforts nurture your family. Savor delicious treats together.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.