Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/18/22). Discover a deeper purpose and vision this year. Expand professional stature through disciplined, coordinated efforts. Springtime power and confidence support you to overcome a summer partnership challenge. Romance and collaboration warm autumn and winter, despite personal doubts or insecurities. Process changes from your cozy cocoon.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Find solutions for a professional puzzle. The opposition holds out and it could get tense. Show your philosophical side in public. Privately focus.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Rest and reorient your plans to current circumstances. Your travels and investigations could face a roadblock. Don’t confront authority. Find a clever way around.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaborate to prevent a financial shortfall. Consider all options. Adjust to balance the budget. Don’t gamble with the rent. Find ways to work smarter.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Delegate what you can. Coordinate carefully with your partner to sidestep a mess. Take extra care with sensitive situations. Handle what’s urgent and then rest.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Slow for the tricky sections. Reduce risk of injury or accident. Practice at half tempo and speed up when you’ve got it. Nurture yourself.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Have fun with your favorite pastimes. Adapt with changes by using your hands and artistry. Craft or cook or play games with loved ones.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Keep your attitude positive, despite domestic messes or breakdowns. Clean now and talk later. Make repairs, adjustments and upgrades. Do it for family.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A creative project could seem stuck. You may need to go back a step to fix a mistake. Gentle pressure works better than force.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You may need to shift the budget to manage unexpected needs. Go for extra profits. Get creative to bridge the gap. Negotiate, wheel and deal.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — That little voice in your head may not be the best judge of your performance. Don’t listen to negative commentary. When curious, ask someone else.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Get quiet and listen to your heart. Make plans that feed your spirit. Include your favorite people, locations and activities. Invent your own inspiration.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Friends may not always see eye to eye. Avoid taking sides. Hear both points of view. Provide wise counsel, compassion and generous listening.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.