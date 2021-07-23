Tomorrow’s Birthday. (07/24/21). Deepen your romantic relationship this year. Consistent, coordinated actions build and strengthen your collaboration. Summer social life blossoms, motivating a shift at work this autumn. Share romantic and family sweetness this winter, before your career takes off next spring. Together, you’re unbeatable.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Accept encouragement and offer it. Clarify the message for greater persuasion. Keep practicing and growing teamwork, even as people come and go. Experience pays.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Communication and networking reveals solutions for a professional challenge. Follow expert coaching. Strengthen basic structures as industrial shifts alter the game. Pivot and redirect attention.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Explore new directions. The completion of one project opens time for something more fun. Reinforce infrastructures. Heed the voice of experience. Learn rules before breaking.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Share your dreams. Write them down. Make preliminary plans. Accept support when offered. Develop prosperity. Practice thrift. Discipline is required. Set a new course.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Discuss practical possibilities with your partner. New opportunities are worth developing. Support each other around a challenge. Practice compassion, self-discipline and patience.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take a new tack with work and health. Shift routines and practices. Stretch your talents in another direction. Listen to experts, doctors, trainers and coaches.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Begin a new creative phase. Discuss ideas and possibilities with your inner circle. Play by the rules. Build a deeper understanding, step by step.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Imagine how you’d love to transform your home. Talk about potential upgrades with family. Manage household chores. Sketch your ideas, and play with colors.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Pursue new creative opportunities. Use what you’ve kept hidden. Learn from a mentor or elder. Connect and share your views. Write your own story.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Stick to your budget. Work your plan and generate positive cash flow. Do what worked before. Anticipate changes. Find solutions in conversation. Exchange value.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Articulate a personal dream. Get experienced support to strike out in a new direction. Apply discipline and strategic planning. Discuss what could be possible.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Backstage productivity resolves an unexpected puzzle. You’re especially sensitive, intuitive and creative. Quiet settings support you to plan, invent and organize. Rest deeply.
