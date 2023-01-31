Tomorrow’s Birthday. (02/01/23). Your creativity and communications flower this year. Develop skills with disciplined practice. Make domestic upgrades this winter, before springtime muses inspire a creative surge. A professional shift redirects you over summer, leading to exciting autumn educational explorations. Write, record and share your discoveries.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take advantage of favorable conditions for domestic improvements. Research before purchasing. Prioritize practicalities. Patiently resolve misunderstandings. Align on plans to upgrade family comforts.



