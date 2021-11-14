Tomorrow’s Birthday. (11/15/21). Benefits land at your house this year. Domestic upgrades improve your spaces with steady action. Resolve autumn challenges with your partner before winter bounty fills your basket. Springtime inspires fun, creativity and romance, setting the summer stage for personal development. Nurture your roots and shoots.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’ve got this. Take care of yourself. Then you can help others. Nurture your own body, mind and spirit. Avoid travel, risk or hassle. Relax.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Emotions could flow unbidden. If so, allow yourself time to process. Don’t try to hold it in. Peaceful rituals soothe your spirit. Private contemplation restores.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Prepare your part of a team effort. Planning saves time and money; more importantly, conflict or upset. Make sure you know what you’re talking about.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Clean up a mess at work. Take charge. If at first you don’t succeed, try again. Don’t poke a bear. Notice limitations and flow around.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Expand your own boundaries. Learn and grow despite challenges. Discover new skills and tricks by playing around. Avoid risky business. Investigate and research.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Notice financial limitations. Find clever ways to reduce consumption and conserve resources. Slow down. Monitor the budget closely. Keep a cushion for the unexpected.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — No matter how, you can’t fix or change your partner. Encourage, share your feelings, and listen. Save time and tears with an open mind.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Get expert support when needed with health and work limitations or challenges. Don’t try to force anything. Nurture yourself with good food, ambiance and rest.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Don’t worry about the future or the past. Have fun here and now. You can create romance from nothing. Relax and notice the love.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Family comes first. Make practical improvements. Clean a domestic mess or several. Discover forgotten treasures and space. Repair what’s broken. Share comfort food and laughter.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Creative works may not develop as planned. Take a bad rough draft and mold it into something legible. Don’t present publicly without thorough review.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Bring home the bacon. Keep a financial cushion for delays or shortages. Every bit counts. Conserve resources to save time and money. Stick to basics.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.