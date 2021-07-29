Tomorrow’s Birthday. (07/30/21). Grow your partnership this year. Consistent coordination builds your powerful collaboration. Savoring summer social connections leads to new career opportunities this autumn. Fall in love again this winter, before professional projects take off next spring. Teamwork satisfies and fulfills. Join your hearts together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Focus on practical financial priorities and short-term objectives. Keep your balances positive. Strengthen foundations. Energize your efforts. Luck and discipline come together.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Stand up for what’s important. Use your confidence and power for good. Check your course, and then full speed ahead. You can take satisfying ground.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Slow to adjust plans for recent changes. Draw upon hidden resources. Look beyond preconceptions or assumptions. Imagine how you would love things to turn out.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Listen to friends. Coordinated teamwork gets a turbo boost. Persuasive words inspire. Energize and empower community collaborations. It’s more fun and easier together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take charge to advance your professional priorities. Your work is gaining attention. Polish public materials and update websites and promotions. You’ve got this.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Explore without stress, traffic or expense. View the world through the eyes of another. Discover hidden corners, enticing flavors and sights. Learn new tricks.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Practical actions get results with a joint venture. Maintain your disciplined practices. Keep bringing home the bacon. Collaborate for shared profits. Contributions add up.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Cooperate and collaborate to get farther, with more fun and ease. Put your hearts and minds together for common passion. Share a special connection.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Get your heart pumping. Walk and talk. Replace something volatile with something secure. Alternate between physical exercise and peaceful productivity. Put love into your work.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Love energizes and inspires you. Share your heart with someone special. Discuss shared interests, diversions and passions. Deepen a delightful connection.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Advance practical domestic goals. Beautify spaces with regular maintenance or by making improvements. Use something you’ve been saving. Enjoy special family time.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Write your story and edit carefully. Keep deadlines and make your goals. Connect with your networks to share news and information. Speak from the heart.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.