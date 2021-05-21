Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/22/21). Deepen your educational exploration this year. Earn prizes with diligence, persistence and determination. Adjusting to changes with your partner this spring inspires a summertime personal flowering. Slowing down to look within this winter leads to blossoming romance. Investigate passions, talents and skills to grow stronger.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your hero comes to the rescue. Discipline and experience matters. Connect and communicate. Let someone teach you a new trick. It’s all for love and family.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Creativity energizes your work. Practice the basics to reach for mastery. Advance with open eyes, ears and heart. Abandon false illusions. Physical action builds strength.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Enjoy the game without taking expensive risks. Apply disciplined practices with creativity and compassion for satisfying results. Share sweet moments with dear ones.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Connect with family. Authorize domestic improvements for long-term benefit. Invest in durability. Avoid risk or waste. Fill your home with love and deliciousness.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Dig deeper into a favorite subject. Creativity inspires your own take on it. Disciplined efforts produce satisfying results. Don’t share unfinished work. Work behind the scenes.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Communication and coordinated action can get profitable. Stick to basic facts. Avoid risk or controversy. Draw upon hidden assets. Consider exit strategies and backup plans.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Advance with charisma and persuasive charm. You can muster this confidence. Don’t gloss over harsh realities. Abandon rose-colored glasses. Take charge for what matters.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Private time recharges and restores. Relax and let your imagination fly. Give away outworn things. Clean space for what’s ahead. Creative ideas spark in your sanctuary.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You have more friends than you realized. Connect for common passion. Share the latest news and resources. Let your hive mind creatively brainstorm and buzz.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Challenging work can reap extra reward. Don’t complain or argue when illusions fade. Focus on the heart connection. Passion feeds your creative inspiration.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Study and research flowers. Discuss the heart part. Disciplined efforts advance farther than expected. Avoid risk or controversy. Discover hidden beauty in familiar places.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Support each other to grow shared accounts. Avoid blurting out harsh realities or negative views. Monitor assets and liabilities. Grow income and savings with disciplined optimism.
