Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/31/21). Discover new territory this year. Organize steady, coordinated efforts for outsized prizes. Collaborating to adapt to springtime challenges together leads to a summer personal power phase. Recharge and process transitions next winter, before love animates your partnership anew. Follow passion to grow it.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re especially quick and charming. Make useful connections with friends to sidestep a challenge. Ask for Together, you’re unstoppable.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take the lead for the results you’re after. Coordinate to navigate unexpected obstacles. Ask for what was promised. Your professional influence grows with each win.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Expand your investigation in interesting and inspiring directions. Find creative solutions to challenges. Discover hidden truths and realities. Write up what you find.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Talk about future dreams with your sweetie. Contribute your different talents for shared gain. Opposites attract as you share distinct abilities. Express your appreciation.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Share thoughts, dreams and creative inspiration. Collaborative efforts blossom. Exceed your partner’s expectations. Provide extra support around a challenge. Flowers brighten a room.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Practice pays off. Get expert support and coaching. Learn, repeat and grow stronger. Refine your technique. Expand your physical capacities with steady routines.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prioritize fun and romance. Complications slow the action. Patiently provide love, support and a sense of humor. Play by the rules. Enjoy the connection.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Discuss the domestic changes you’d like with family. Study options and solutions for a breakdown. Imagine perfection and set the wheels in motion.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Share your heart. Creative communications flow. Your authentic expression earns greater reach and impact. Listen for what could be possible. Make important connections.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Profit through creativity and communication. Express an enticing possibility. Share marketing and promotional materials. Get terms in writing. Provide excellent products and services.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Compassion for others boosts your self-esteem. Contribute your heart and talents for a cause that moves you. Grow stronger in helping others. Use your special talents.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Listen to your creative muses. Privacy and peaceful settings invite them in. Imagination reveals exciting possibilities, risks and pitfalls. Harness inspiration and plot your course.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.