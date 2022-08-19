Tomorrow’s Birthday. (08/20/22). Learn, study and share discoveries this year. Join forces with disciplined coordination for mutual gain. Shift directions with a creative project this summer, inspiring autumn passion, romance and beauty. Adapt with winter community changes before professional triumphs bedazzle next spring. Educational explorations reveal solutions.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re intent on getting the whole story, for about six weeks, with Mars in Gemini. You're spurred into communication. Make connections and share them.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Action pays off. Contribute more creative effort and earn more money. Buy, sell and barter over the next six weeks, with Mars in Gemini.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re especially strong and confident, with Mars in your sign for about six weeks. You’re spurred into action. Advance personal dreams, passions and talents.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Plan and prepare over the next six weeks, with Mars in Gemini. Declutter. Savor peaceful introspection and private rituals. Recharge and envision perfection.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Teamwork can move mountains. Help your team win a prize, with Mars in Gemini for six weeks. Link arms and steadily advance. Together, anything's possible.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Pour energy into your career for rising status. Advance professionally by leaps and bounds, with Mars in Gemini for six weeks. Move forward boldly.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Study the source material. Investigate possibilities over the next six weeks, with Mars in Gemini. Explorations expand understanding and skills. Make exciting discoveries.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Revise budgets and adapt plans to suit circumstances. Invest for the future, with Mars in Gemini. Collaborate to grow shared income over six weeks.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Strategize, delete and coordinate. You and your partner are a well-oiled team, with Mars in Gemini. Take turns leading. You get much farther together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Pick up the pace. Energize work, health and fitness for about six weeks, with Mars in Gemini. Balance extra efforts with rest and healthy food.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Passion flowers, with Mars in Gemini. Take action for love over the next six weeks. Romance blossoms with care. Savor this fun phase.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — It’s all for the family, with Mars in Gemini. Improve domestic conditions over the next six weeks. Renovation demands physical effort and provides dramatic upgrades.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
