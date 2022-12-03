Tomorrow’s Birthday.(12/04/22). Domestic joys sparkle and illuminate this year. Strengthen connections with consistent communication. Resolve a winter work or health challenge for springtime passion, creativity and romance. Revising visions with private summer contemplation leads to a team victory next autumn. It’s all for home and family.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Brilliant and lucrative ideas occur without the time or initiative to turn them into results. Take notes. Keep bringing home your daily bread.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Personal epiphanies or insights spark easily. Dreams and visions clarify. Revise mission statements. You can see the direction you'd love. Follow your own drummer.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Review plans. Distractions abound. Find a peaceful place to think and organize. New possibilities tempt. Can you manage existing responsibilities too? Rest and consider options.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Share support with friends around unexpected obstacles. Keep your eyes on the prize. Teamwork can realize dreams. Collaborate with your community for common gain.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prepare for a professional test or challenge. Take advantage of unusual conditions or an unexpected opportunity. Follow a career dream. Prepare portfolios and materials.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Spontaneous adventures call you out. Go if you can. Your investigation reveals valuable potential. Dig into your research. Pursue a fantastic idea. Explore possibilities.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take advantage of windfall fruit. Gather up and conserve as much as possible. Jams and preserves add lasting sweetness. Collaboration eases a big job.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Romantic dreams and fun ideas could interrupt productive plans. Discuss dreamy scenarios and coordinate to realize the ideas within reach. Balance work with pleasure.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Slow to avoid accidents. Listen to your own body. Don’t push beyond limitations. Set goals and schedule them. Dream big. Eat and rest well.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Relax and have fun. Spontaneous opportunities for romance, creativity or other harmony are worth pursuing. A dreamy situation can develop naturally. Enjoy it.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Savor domestic projects. Renovate and organize. Clean and put things away. Add simple changes with textiles or lighting. Cook gourmet flavors with simple ingredients.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Inspiration strikes when least expected. Listen when your muses call. Write and record your views. Make unexpected connections that open new doors. Take notes.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
