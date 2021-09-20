Tomorrow’s Birthday. (09/21/21). Actions get results this year. Faithful practices provide growth, strength and resilience. Your summer career breakthrough leads to shifting autumn travel and study plans. Renovate your home for family time this winter, and launch educational adventures next spring. Connect for what and who you love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re especially energized; don’t overshoot the mark. Let things develop naturally. Provide leadership behind the scenes. Self-discipline serves you well. You’re growing stronger.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Rest and recharge. Settle into peaceful privacy. Savor your favorite rituals. Process recent events and emotions. Wait for developments. Plan for different options.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Keep promises with friends. Communicate through delays or breakdowns. Resolve a challenge one step at a time. Take advantage of forward momentum.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Focus on a professional priority. Make sure that what you build is solid. An unexpected development could change everything. Plan for the long term.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Adapt your educational exploration around delays or barriers. Organization and planning prepares for a successful connection. Minimize risk. Reschedule if necessary. Monitor conditions closely.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Patiently take care of shared financial management. File papers and documents. Review accounts and balances. Monitor budgets. Discuss options and potential. Prioritize expenses together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Enjoy the company of someone who gets you. Avoid risk, irritations or sensitivities. Keep your patience, especially with misunderstandings. Share your favorite rituals.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Slow the pace to avoid mistakes, pitfalls or risky business. Follow rules and best practices carefully. Demand for your attention is rising. Prioritize health.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Relax and have fun. Postpone important conversations. Spend unstructured time together with people you love. Indulge your favorite passions. Reconnect with nature.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Family comes first. Don’t overthink things. Patiently untangle misunderstandings. Make repairs and clean messes. Rest, relax and savor the fruits of your efforts.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Extra patience serves you well. Messages get garbled or lost in translation. Expect transportation or shipping delays. It all works out. Clarify and repeat.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Maintain positive cash flow, despite delays or challenges. Guard against technical glitches. Research carefully before purchasing. Provide reliable and excellent service.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.