Tomorrow’s Birthday.(12/16/22). Good things come to your house this year. Express creativity with steady routines. Reorient winter health and work practices, energizing springtime creativity, passion and fun. Summer invites private reflection for redirecting plans, before contributing to autumn team victories. Family connection feeds the heart, mind and spirit.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Actions speak louder than words. Share support with your partner. Help each other navigate tricky waters. Harmony may require effort. Treat each other kindly.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Get out and move your body. Physical action gets satisfying results. A push now can really advance. Clean messy details. Dive into work productivity.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Domestic comforts entice. Don’t make big purchases or changes. Clean house and decorate with what you find around. Abandon elaborate fantasies. Enjoy family.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Domestic messes require attention. Resolve confusion before proceeding or risk a silly mistake. Weed out the superfluous stuff. Don't fund a fantasy. Provide calm stability.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Use diplomacy and tact to untangle an argument. Mediate between disagreeing viewpoints to provide a bridge. Edit, clarify and revise communications. Simplify your thesis.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Focus on immediate needs. Buy, sell and make deals. Negotiate for the best price. Don't go overboard; keep it simple. Avoid extravagance. Stick to basics.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’ve got this. Don’t get your feelings hurt over small stuff. Avoid risky business or irritating authorities. Forge ahead with personal projects. Action gets results.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Keep to your own business. Avoid noise, crowds or chaos and get especially productive behind closed doors. Put things away. Prepare for what's ahead.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Social events and activities keep you dancing. Don’t overextend. Take restful breaks. Delegate what you can. Share plans and preparations. Work together for greater ease.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take care of business at work. Check directions carefully to avoid mistakes. Strengthen foundational elements. Energize your actions. Get into a productive groove.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Confirm reservations and monitor conditions before setting off. Plan and pack carefully and thoughtfully for greater freedom and a lighter load. Explore and investigate.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Advance shared interests with a targeted push. Collaborate to determine the best path and to share the heavy lifting. Coordinated action gets lucrative results.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone