Tomorrow’s Birthday.(12/02/22). Fortune blesses your house this year. Steady practices build powerful networks and creative connections. Making a healthy change this winter energizes springtime creative and romantic projects. Private reflection processes summer transitions, before an exciting social public autumn phase. Domestic bliss provides sweet rewards.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Confidence fills your sails again. Your actions and words can get results, especially when directed for what you love. Advance a passion project.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Pay attention to the undertones. Enjoy contemplation time. Love is abundant; soak it up. Travel far without going anywhere. Tap into imagination. Invent dreamy possibilities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Advance team projects with passion, words and action. Coordinate and organize roles, responsibilities and schedules. Tackle heavy lifting with collaboration. You’ve got this.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Experience pays. Disciplined efforts and communications can realize dreamy outcomes. Keep all the balls in play. Focus on the big picture. Professional opportunities unfold.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Widen your exploration. Coordinate and plan logistics carefully. Travels, studies and investigations lead to satisfying rewards. Stick to reliable connections, routes and options. Discipline pays.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Make lucrative connections with focused efforts. Collaborate for shared gain. Advance financial, sales and marketing goals. Generate incoming resources by working together. Discuss possibilities.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaboration is your superpower. Coordinate for shared reward. Check tasks off the list in a productive dance. Strength grows with practice. Share your mutual admiration.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Practice your moves. Disciplined routines build physical health, strength and results. Score extra points by connecting with nature. Savor birdsong. Animal friends feed your heart.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Write poetry. Practice your creative arts. Invent delightful possibilities with someone charming. Collaboration grows naturally. Savor beauty. Share the fun. Make a heart connection.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Plan and research the domestic improvements you envision. Coordinate with family and housemates. Find new purpose for old objects. New paint brightens everything.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Communication channels are wide open. Get the word out. Participate in a bigger conversation. Follow words with action for powerful results. Connect and coordinate.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Tap into a lucrative groove. Keep doing what's working. Ask for more and get it. Provide reliable, excellent results. Wheel and deal. Sign contracts.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
