Tomorrow’s Birthday. (01/31/22). Develop your personal dreams, visions and passions this year. Realize amazing results with dedication and consistent practice. A fun social winter motivates reconnection with family, home and gardens this spring. Summer career shifts redirect you toward exciting professional prizes next autumn. Grow and flower.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Resolve a team challenge. Misinformation confuses the matter. Clarify facts and verify with a second trusted source. Monitor and share the latest news and research.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take charge for desired professional results. A push now can advance. Slow for pitfalls or sharp corners. Win with patience, coordination and discipline.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Expand your research. Meticulous work reveals hidden pitfalls. Rely on stable sources. Check opposing perspectives. Study possibilities to advance the most promising. Explore and investigate.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Do the research before investing in a larger purchase. Compare for price, quality and value. Choose lasting materials and workmanship. Budget carefully.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Romance flowers naturally. Collaborate with your partner to realize a shared dream. Disciplined efforts produce satisfying results. Support each other and share the win.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Get your heart pumping! Exercise energizes and refreshes. Balance workouts with good food and rest. Healthy practices put a spring in your step.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Choose the option that sounds most fun. You’re especially creative and charming. Enjoy the company of someone you love. Savor diversions and deliciousness.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Domestic renovation provides a mood and energy boost. Organize, clean and declutter spaces. Improvements provide welcome functionality. Optimize home systems for family support.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your creative muses sing to you. Capture inspiration onto paper and digital files. Express, write and edit your views. Sketch ideas. Communication builds bridges.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Pursue lucrative possibilities. Develop the most promising opportunities. Make valuable connections. Share marketing materials. Your ideas are gaining respect. Catch a profitable surge.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Prepare to launch a personal initiative. Share a passion project. Edit and polish before publishing. Let your circles know what you’re up to. Invite participation.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Contemplate your next move from your private sanctuary. Recharge before making important decisions. Avoid risk or controversy. Listen to your heart. Choose love.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.