Tomorrow’s Birthday. (03/04/22). Grow and develop this year. Determine, plan and prepare to realize a dream. A winter rise in professional status energizes springtime creativity, communication and connection. Adapt summer studies and travel around changes, before discoveries light up the autumn. Imagine an inspiring possibility and animate it.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re getting stronger. An intensely creative moment flowers naturally. Connect with a sense of purpose and inspiration. Passion inspires action. Expand personal boundaries.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Your imagination is working overtime. Focus on practical priorities. Balance emotion with reason. Consider options and possibilities. Organize and plan to realize a dream.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Share what you’re learning. Good news travels fast. Connect with friends and collaborate for common gain. Discover new harmonies. Create something beautiful together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Professional opportunities arise in conversation. Follow up. Provide what you said you would. Take advantage of a lucky break. Your influence is on the rise.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Lay solid foundations for an exploration. Communication channels are wide open. Research, study and record your discoveries. Expand territory. Take new ground.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Profit through collaboration today. Communication channels are wide open. Take advantage of favorable conditions for an energized push. Teamwork pays in gold and silver.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Partnership flowers naturally. Share love and support around a challenge. Coordinate a plan and implement it. Strengthen foundational elements. Rely upon each other.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Health takes priority. Strengthen muscles with steady practices. Take advantage of clear conditions to push for greater performance. Stretch and warm up first.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Express your love, passion and creativity today. Fortune favors action. Go for what you truly want. Invent possibilities together. Fulfill a romantic dream.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Domestic projects provide satisfying results. Strengthen household support systems. Communication flows with ease. Discuss family priorities. Make repairs and upgrades. Clean and renovate.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Speak out and take a stand. Make bold commitments and promises. Communication, networking, writing and research lead to valuable connections and satisfying results.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Advance a lucrative opportunity. A bold push now can get especially profitable. Discuss the possibilities, terms and budget. Strengthen foundational elements. Sign contracts.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.