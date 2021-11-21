Tomorrow’s Birthday. (11/22/21). Fortune follows communication this year. Disciplined routines build networks, archives and accomplishments. Healthy autumn changes inspire winter’s personal growth and development. Physical work and exercise energize next spring, before a quiet, thoughtful summer. Inspiration, innovation and intuition spark next autumn. Connect with a wider circle.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Domestic projects could reap surprising benefits. Discover forgotten or lost treasures. Clear spaces for new purposes. Renovate and readjust for family comfort and support.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You can learn what you need. Go for an exciting creative project. Write, sketch and research. Dig into an intellectual puzzle or fascinating plot twist.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Extra benefits are available. Catch a lucky break. Invest in success. Use the right equipment for the job. You’re gaining respect. Follow an elder’s example.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Learn something new about yourself. Invent an inspiring possibility and go for it. A pleasant turn of events is worth investigating. Confidence grows.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Contemplate an unexpected situation. Take a philosophical view. Alter plans to fit. Adjust schedules as needed. Reduce clutter, stress and expense. Simplify.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Share the load with a team effort. Adapt strategies for unscheduled circumstances. Call as soon as you know you’ll be late. Stay in communication.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your work is attracting attention. Polish public presentations, profiles and descriptions. Set realistic goals and make them. Take advantage of beneficial professional conditions.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Get adventurous and broaden your horizons. Expand your thinking and understanding. Fall in love with a fascinating subject. Explore and discover buried treasure.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A lack of funds would threaten plans. Grab an unexpected shared income opportunity. Collaborate to prepare what’s necessary. Support each other to bag a prize.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Share something sweet with your partner. Listen closely and gain insight. Make an unplanned connection. You’re both on the same wavelength. Support each other.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Physical action gets results. Find a comfortable work rhythm and pace. Recharge with a walk in nature. Go for balance, strength and health.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Fall into some unexpected fun. A little spontaneity spices things. Follow curiosity and make an amazing discovery. Share it with someone sweet.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.