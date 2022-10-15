Tomorrow’s Birthday. (10/16/22). Partnership wins this year. Schedule regular connections for creativity, fun and passion. Create a masterpiece this autumn, before switching educational, cultural or travel directions this winter. Profit in coordinated action with your partner next spring, before breaking summer news requires adaptation. Collaboration opens lucky doors.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Household issues require attention. Make repairs and clean messes. Listen to your intuition with family matters. Diplomacy works. Forgiveness is divine. Teamwork pays extra.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Listen and learn. Stick up for your core values. Don’t go along with conflicting interests. Clarify the message. Patiently repeat. Creativity rewards persistence.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Patiently navigate financial delays or breakdowns. More income is possible. You may have to jump some hurdles. Clarify misunderstandings immediately. Find favorable conditions.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take extra care of yourself. Pamper yourself with private time, your favorite activities and flavors. Relax and unwind. Clean up. Discover a pleasant surprise.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Find a private place to think. You can see your own weaknesses, failings, every time you've misspoken. Discover a valuable silver lining. Plan anew.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Patiently resolve a team or community breakdown. Listen more than you speak. Help friends to clean messes. Share your part. Your support can mean a lot.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Slow to consider the big picture at work. Miscommunications, delays or breakdowns could disrupt the flow. Notice hidden opportunities. Adjust to take advantage.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your exploration could face detours or deviations. Some roads may be blocked. Monitor traffic and conditions. Enjoy the scenery where you are. Study options.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Monitor shared accounts carefully or risk expensive mistakes and arguments. Avoid financial discussions. Find clever ways to reduce waste and overconsumption. Read contracts carefully.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Tempers may be short. Avoid antagonizing your partner. Do what you said. Show restraint and patience. Show up on time. Your support counts extra.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Nurture health and energy. Postpone tasks that don't need immediate attention. Don't push beyond physical limits. Recharge. Get extra rest when you can.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Keep romantic or creative plans simple. Don’t push your luck. Enjoy a walk somewhere pretty. Reconnect with trees and nature. Savor tranquil settings.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
