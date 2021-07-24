Tomorrow’s Birthday. (07/25/21). Thrive through partnership this year. Love, romance and collaboration flourish with steady routines. You’re especially popular this summer, before autumn brings a career puzzle. Love, passion and intimacy inspire your heart this winter, leading to a professional blastoff next spring. Write your story together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Slow to review priorities. The status quo could get turned upside down. Opportunity hides in chaos. Think before you speak, or risk misunderstandings. Rest and observe.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Allow extra time with team meetings or communications. Schedule carefully. Don’t overextend. Patiently clarify. Edit carefully before issuing public statements. Collaborate for common gain.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Professional opportunities develop and present a challenge. Edit and polish presentations carefully. Do what’s most important, quickly. Take one step after another. Relax later.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Stretch your wings. Explore your own neighborhood. Study the situation carefully. Avoid risky business. Communication can fall short. Wait for developments. Investigate interesting possibilities.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Take care of family responsibilities. Listen to all their considerations. Avoid misunderstandings or sensitive issues. Manage finances, legal or insurance matters for growth.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate for shared dreams and priorities. Together you can get a lot done. Stay out of somebody else’s argument. Coordinate plans and go.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Get your body moving. Breathe deep and connect with nature to restore your spirit. Exercise builds energy, strength and endurance. Prioritize health. Nurture yourself.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Have fun without expense, risk or hassle. Learn more about someone interesting. Practice arts, games and diversions. Savor treats with people you love.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Make a space in your home dreamy. Housecleaning leaves satisfying results. Add special elements, like a pop of color or houseplant. Nurture yourself.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Notice the hidden undercurrent, the underlying mood. Double-check data. Keep backup files. Prepare and edit. Assess the ongoing conversation and make a persuasive case.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Review numbers to catch any errors. Monitor accounts and statements. Have patience with traffic or delays. Focus on short-term income objectives. Pay the piper.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Think fast under pressure. Take charge for the results you want. Guard against technical glitches. If annoyed, take a walk outside. Keep returning to optimism.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.