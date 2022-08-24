Tomorrow’s Birthday. (08/25/22). Grow your family fortune this year. Routine practices build physical strength and endurance. Summer domestic messes and renovations lead to autumn family fun and celebration. Make a professional change next winter, before an exciting exploration flowers next spring. Together, you rise.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Love is fundamental. Rely on partnership over about three weeks, with Mercury in Libra. Network and grow creative collaborations and connections. Deepen your romantic relationship.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Streamline routines over the next three weeks. Find health, fitness and work solutions in communication, with Mercury in Libra. Simplify tasks. Practice to grow stronger.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Fun arises in conversation. You’re especially charming, with Mercury in Libra for three weeks. Savor creative brainstorming. Flirt and invent romantic scenarios. Express your heart.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — It’s getting easier to communicate at home over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Libra. You can achieve family consensus on domestic projects.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Creative muses inspire, with Mercury in Libra. Communication opens new doors. The next three weeks favor writing, storytelling and communications. Make powerful connections.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Creative work pays well over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Libra. Sales, marketing and promotions thrive. Profitable ideas abound. Buy, sell and exchange.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Slip into a three-week creative phase. You’re especially brilliant, with Mercury in your sign. Communicate and express your personal commitments. Take a stand.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Envision perfection. Private planning inspires your actions and communications, with Mercury in Libra. Organize, sort and file. Complete old business. Listen to inner wisdom.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Persuade for consensus. You’re especially diplomatic with team communications for the next three weeks. Connect, network and share with Mercury in Libra. Crowdsource solutions.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Attain leadership through education. Profitable ideas abound over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Libra. Opportunities arise in conversation. Make lucrative connections.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Ask probing questions. Expand territory, with Mercury in Libra for three weeks. Explore, study and investigate. Try new ways of thought. Discover solutions.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Discuss financial potential, possibilities and opportunities. Collaboration can get lucrative over three weeks, with Mercury in Libra. Monitor family finances. Strategize for growth.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
