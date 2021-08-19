Tomorrow’s Birthday. (08/20/21). This year empowers partnership. Collaborate with steady routines and practices to grow together. Pulling together with teams and friends for summer victories leads to a career redirection this autumn. Winter brings family and romantic connections, before a surge in your professional status. Rely on each other.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Build on strong foundations to advance shared visions. Teamwork makes a vital difference. Mitigate changes with communication. Brilliant ideas and solutions spark in conversation.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — An old dream still inspires. Adapt professional projects for new opportunities. Innovation pays well. Talk with experts. Disciplined work strengthens foundations for a surge.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Adjust to changing circumstances with increased communication. Remember what worked before, and adapt for new terrain. Stick to solid ground. Investigate possibilities.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Wild ideas could actually work. Lucrative opportunities arise in conversation. Work with your partner closely to make financial choices. Discover opportunities hidden under changes.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Slow to navigate uncertain terrain. Stick to basic tricks. Don’t push limitations. Learn with support from an experienced coach. Solicit technical advice.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Changes could seem abrupt. Intuition shows a path ahead. Confer with your partner. The action is behind the scenes. Share encouragement and support.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Listen and learn. Stay in communication with friends and family. Make valuable connections in conversation. Coordinate closely with changes in real time. Discover hidden solutions.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Support your family to adapt to recent changes. Update household technology. Repair any breakdowns. Discover answers and valuable tricks in conversation. Make a domestic upgrade.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Surprising news affects your situation. Gossip can come back to bite you. Don’t believe everything you hear. For different results, say something different.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Find lucrative opportunities hiding in surprising news. It’s a good time to ask for money. Send invoices and communications to manage accounts receivable.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Discover new directions through friends. Strong alliances and networks support your personal vision. Communication opens unexpected avenues. When opportunity knocks, open the door.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Listen closely. Secrets can get revealed. Dreams could seem prophetic. Reconsider plans to adapt around unexpected circumstances. Intuition reveals potential solutions. Organize and strengthen foundations.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.