Tomorrow’s Birthday. (07/14/22). Luck benefits your career this year. Grow shared finances with steady, coordinated attention. Adjust summer strategies for physical strength and energy to build peak performance this autumn. Enjoy creative planning in your winter sanctuary for autumn social adventures. Level up your career to new heights.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Check in with friends. Share what you’re learning. Take advantage of a lucky break. Don’t push someone who isn't ready, though. Find the perfect connection.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Show leadership at work without getting pushy. Communicate, strategize and coordinate actions. Sometimes inaction is best, to let things develop naturally. Monitor conditions.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Investigate new territory. Don’t rely on unstable footing. Confirm reservations and monitor conditions on the ground. Adapt with changes. Keep your patience, flexibility and humor.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate to find necessary resources. Manage financial obligations together. Coordinate roles and responsibilities. Have patience with your partner. Help as you can. Fortune blesses initiative.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Sparks can fly between you and your partner. Competition or romance? Choose. Patiently monitor conditions. They find your sense of humor attractive. Keep it.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Practice moves carefully. Don’t overextend physical capacities. Respect limitations. Stretch and go through the motions. Extra rest and good food recharge and energize.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Relax and have fun with people you love. Wait for better conditions to take action. Share something delicious instead. Enjoy a wonderful story.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Home and family have your attention. Stay objective in a tense situation. Listening helps. Find what you need in your own neighborhood. Share your love.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Diplomacy serves you well. Listen to all considerations. Help friends to understand each other. Edit and write. Practice creative skills. Communication unlocks new doors.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Let lucrative opportunities develop naturally. Stay in communication. Provide excellent service. Your morale gets a boost with your wallet. Keep your customers satisfied.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Focus on personal priorities. Obstacles could be irritating. Wait for better conditions. Pamper yourself with a new style or look. Enjoy spa treatments at home.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Rest and recharge. Put away yesterday’s mess. Meditate in peace. Practice your favorite rituals. You can get especially productive behind closed doors. Revise plans.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.