Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/20/21). Explore and make bold discoveries this year. Disciplined routines strengthen foundations for success. Take a new direction with a partnership this spring for personal breakthroughs and renewal this summer. Undergo a transformation next winter before discovering a delightful collaboration. Expand into new territory.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Creativity abounds under the Gemini Sun this month. Use innovative methods. Get your message out in new directions. Grow and expand networks and connections.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Make hay while the Gemini Sun shines. Begin a profitable four-week phase. Put love and creativity into your work and it flowers in lucrative ways.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Home recharges you. You’re especially charismatic and charming with the Sun in your sign for a month. Prepare for the spotlight. Share your special magic.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Write and capture your vision. Plan and organize to realize dreams over the next month with Gemini Sun. Savor special rituals and spiritual connections.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Harvest lucrative opportunities. You’re especially popular with the Sun in Gemini for a month. Connect with friends, allies and your wider community for shared growth.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Enjoy the spotlight. Your status and influence are on the rise. New professional opportunities arise over the next month under the Gemini Sun.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Plot your course. Expand educational territory. Investigate a fascinating possibility. Research, studies and exploration flourish with the Sun in Gemini this month.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Teamwork produces supercharged results. Collaborate for lucrative opportunities with Gemini Sun. Pull together for a valuable harvest. You’re together greater than the sum of your parts.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaboration strengthens your work. Partnership flowers. The next month could get romantic, under the Gemini Sun. Deepen a special connection. Share your heart.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — An adventurous spirit tempts exploration. Physical exercise and movement energize this month. Grow your physical health, vitality and performance with the Sun in Gemini.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Family accounts grow with collaboration. This month blossoms with fun and romance under the Gemini Sun. Enjoy your dear ones. Play and laugh together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Partnership satisfies. Collaborate with family matters. Advance domestic plans this month with the Sun in Gemini. Renovate or relocate? Energize for delicious solutions.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.