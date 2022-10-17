Tomorrow’s Birthday. (10/18/22). Partnership magnifies fortune this year. Routines for fun and romance build your heart muscle. Harvest creative prizes this autumn, before winter research takes off in a different direction. Joint finances blossom next spring, leading you to make summer creative changes. Love deepens and grows.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Relax and have fun with someone sweet. Romance and passion flower naturally. Practice your arts and talents. Let creativity and imagination take center stage.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Get creative with domestic projects. Focus on increasing the love, beauty and comforts of home. Nurture yourself and family with relaxation and something delicious.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Communication unlocks doors. Reach out and strengthen a connection. Share news, resources and solutions. Get the word out and it travels farther than expected.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Review budgets and prepare estimates. Discover lucrative opportunities in conversation. Talk about what you love about your work and demand for it rises.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Now you’re cooking. Advance a personal passion. Make an important connection, leading to interesting possibilities. Luck follows communication and creativity. Ask for what you want.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — A dream can inspire a change for the better. Creativity sparks in your private sanctuary. Savor your favorite rituals. Imagination flowers into exciting plans.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect with friends supporting a common cause. Discuss team strategies and plans. Coordinate for ease and efficiency. Contribute to community efforts for growing resilience.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take advantage of lucky professional conditions. Communication and transportation channels flow more freely now. Put love into your work. Your influence is rising.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your adventure unfolds to reveal hidden beauty, fascinating characters and incredible discoveries. Follow curiosities and interesting questions. Develop your theory. Research and write.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Together you’re especially productive. Collaborate for common financial gain. Coordinate and stay in communication. Develop valuable opportunities into rising demand. Rake in a bundle.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Partnership flowers into new beauty. Connect hearts and purpose with someone attractive. Enjoy the company and the scenery. Share lovely moments and thanks.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Inspiration energizes your physical performance. Dive into your healthy routines and practices. You’re moving up a level. Put your heart into your work.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone