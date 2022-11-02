Gain physical strength, health and energy this year. Steady domestic practices build success structures. Personal breakthroughs shine this autumn, before winter adaptations resolve a partnership problem. Earning physical or health prizes next spring motivates summer personal development. Your body, vitality and work grow stronger.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Tomorrow is a 7. All is not as it appears. Retreat to your private sanctuary to prepare. Conserve resources to save time and money. Monitor news and adapt plans.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Tomorrow is a 7. Use diplomacy and tact between friends. Support each other with unexpected changes. Talk about potential solutions. Draw upon hidden resources.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Tomorrow is an 8. Monitor the latest in your industry or profession. Recent changes may require adaptation. Hidden opportunities abound. Make plans to realize a dreamy project.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Tomorrow is an 8. Unscheduled deviations can reveal unimagined treasures. Keep an open mind and stay flexible. Synchronicity sparks when least expected. Explore and investigate a fascination.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Tomorrow is an 8. Communication, coordination and teamwork can produce lucrative results. Take advantage of opportune conditions. Don't push. Seek out a lucky break and find it.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Tomorrow is an 8. Connect with your partner on a deeper level. Give in to spontaneous temptations. Take advantage of an unscheduled opportunity. Coordinate and get synchronized.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Tomorrow is an 8. Discuss matters of the heart with someone you trust. Prioritize your work, health and fitness. Dreams can come true. Don’t push. Plan and schedule goals.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Tomorrow is a 9. Express your creativity, passion and compassion. Artistic efforts flower. Articulate dreams and visions for what could be possible. Share them with someone you love.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Tomorrow is an 8. Home improvement projects beautify and support family harmony. Discuss your vision. You get more with honey than vinegar. Invite without pressure. Listen and learn.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Tomorrow is a 9. Communication channels are wide open. Coordinate and discuss options, potential and possibilities. Solutions arise in conversation. Talk gets farther than action. Discover opportunities.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Tomorrow is a 9. Discover lucrative connections in communication. Unexpected benefits get revealed in conversation. Discuss possibilities. Bargain and negotiate terms. Wheel and deal. Connect profitable dots.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Tomorrow is a 9. Talk about what you love. Words get farther than action. Don’t push. Take advantage of a spontaneous possibility. Create and develop an exciting idea.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like Tomorrow's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone